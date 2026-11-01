Why Delhi Court issued fresh bailable warrant to Dhruv Rathee in case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan? All about the matter

A Delhi court has issued a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case filed by social media activist Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over a video uploaded in 2018, Bar and Bench reported.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain, presiding over the Saket court, issued the warrant after Rathee failed to appear for the hearing.

According to Bar and Bench, the court noted that an earlier bailable warrant, issued on October 17, could not be executed because it had been sent to an incorrect address in Austria. It subsequently directed that a fresh warrant be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address.

However, after being reportedly informed that Rathee had already left India, the court questioned the urgency behind issuing the warrant. "Ab itni jaldbazi ka koi logic hai?" the court observed, as per Bar and Bench.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on November 23.

What is the Dhruv Rathee defamation case? The defamation case dates back to May 2018, when Rathee uploaded a video on social media alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell had attempted to bribe Sankrityayan to malign him.

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Sankrityayan subsequently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rathee, claiming that the allegations in the video were false and had damaged his reputation.

The video was also shared by Arvind Kejriwal, who was then the chief minister of Delhi. Sankrityayan initiated defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal.

The case has remained pending since 2018. It is the same matter in which Kejriwal, who had shared the video, subsequently tendered an apology before the Supreme Court.

However, proceedings against Rathee, who originally uploaded the video, continued before the trial court.

What happened before the fresh bailable warrant? The Saket court had issued a bailable warrant against Rathee on October 17 after he failed to appear before it.

However, the warrant could not be executed because it had been sent to an incorrect address in Austria, according to Bar and Bench.

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At the October 31 hearing, the court ordered a fresh warrant to be issued at Rathee's Gurugram address after being informed about the error.

The proceedings took another turn when the court was informed that Rathee had already left India.

Who is Vikas Sankrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey? Vikas Sankrityayan, popularly known as Vikas Pandey, is a social media activist associated with the 'I Support NaMo' online group, which supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is also active on X under the handle @MODIfiedVikas.

According to his Facebook profile, Sankrityayan describes himself as a digital creator and writer from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. His stated areas of interest include social media misuse and fake news.

His X bio identifies him as a software architect associated with IBM India Software Labs. He has also listed his involvement with online groups such as 'I Support NaMo' and 'Hindu IT Cell'.

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What has Vikas Pandey said about the Dhruv Rathee case? In a Facebook post, Sankrityayan described himself as one of the early targets of Rathee's videos and accused the YouTuber of making false claims about him.

"I was one of the first victims of fake news peddler Dhruv Rathee," he wrote.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.