Why Delhi’s air quality remains in the red despite a fall in stubble burning

“Sirsa has 234,000 hectares area under Kharif paddy, and the paddy straw is 20 quintals per acre on average. There is no consumption of paddy stubble at the commercial level due to the lack of industrial plants in the district. If supply and demand are in sync, we may see no stubble burning cases next year," the official said. “Farmers are realizing the perks of not burning paddy stubble and hence cases are coming down every year," said Ramesh Chauhan, a farmer holding 40 acres of farmland in Fatehabad’s Ratia.