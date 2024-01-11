Why did Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth kill her 4-year-old son? Here's what police say
Suchana Seth, a Bengaluru start-up CEO, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son in Goa. She denied involvement and claimed that child was already dead when she woke up.
Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old start-up CEO from Bengaluru has allegedly killed her 4-year-old son, she was arrested on Monday night from Chitradurga and brought back to Goa the next day. The Mindful AI Lab CEO who is in police custody for six days has denied any involvement in the crime and claimed that the child was dead when she woke up from sleep. Currently, officials are yet to reach to conclusions on the motive behind the murder. According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.