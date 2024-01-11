Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old start-up CEO from Bengaluru has allegedly killed her 4-year-old son, she was arrested on Monday night from Chitradurga and brought back to Goa the next day. The Mindful AI Lab CEO who is in police custody for six days has denied any involvement in the crime and claimed that the child was dead when she woke up from sleep. Currently, officials are yet to reach to conclusions on the motive behind the murder. According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth kills 4-year-old son in Goa. Who is the startup founder? Why did Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth kill her son? Earlier on Tuesday, Nidhin Valsan the Superintendent of Police in North Goa told news agency ANI that the accused seemed unhappy with the recent court order that permitted her husband to spend time with their child on Sunday. The accused and her husband have been involved in divorce proceedings since 2022. "They got married in 2010 and their divorce proceedings started in 2022. Recently, the court issued an order to spend time with the father on Sunday. During interrogation with our investigating officers, the accused woman seemed to be unhappy with the court order," SP Valsan told ANI. As per media reports, Suchana had also accused her husband of physically abusing both her and their 4-year-old son. In order to prove her claim, she had also provided copies of her medical documents, WhatsApp chats, Live Hindustan reported. In addition to this, she had also asked for an alimony of ₹2.5 lakh per month as her husband's annual income was of more than ₹1 crore.

Also Read: How Goa driver who ferried Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth helped in her arrest? 'Konkani exchange, Google, washroom break' Coming back to the police investigation, police told news agency PTI that the murder seemed like pre-planned as two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in the Goa apartment where she allegedly killed her son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him. "The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle. We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said as quoted by PTI. The police also said that Seth was subjected to psychological tests to assess her mental condition and to help find the motive for the gruesome crime.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

