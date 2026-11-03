Why did Bihar miss out on a Diljit Dosanjh concert despite the singer's interest in performing there?

Diljit Dosanjh has performed in front of packed audiences across India and abroad, but there is one state where he has not been able to take his live show: Bihar. The singer recently revealed that he wanted to perform in the state but the plans fell through because of disagreements over who would be responsible for managing the crowd.

Advertisement

Why Diljit Dosanjh's Bihar concert never happened despite his interest Speaking during an Instagram Live session after his Delhi concert on 30 October, Diljit recalled that efforts had been made to organise a show in Bihar last year as well. However, the discussions did not move forward after crowd management became a major concern.

Explaining what happened, the singer said in Punjabi, "We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn't; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn't, we couldn't go."s

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh concert highlights: India Tour kicked off with packed stadium

His comments suggest that the issue was not a lack of interest from the singer or his team, but the arrangements required to handle the audience expected at such a large concert.

Advertisement

Why did Diljit Dosanjh's Bihar concert fall through? Diljit also explained why he was unwilling to take responsibility for managing the crowd at the proposed event. According to him, his concerts attract large audiences and require much more than a venue and a stage.

"You see, it's difficult to manage the crowd. It's not just a small gathering; it's a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics. It's like organising an event in Delhi," he said.

A concert involving thousands of people requires proper arrangements for security, entry and exit points, traffic movement, parking and emergency response. These arrangements also need coordination between the event organisers, venue management, local administration and police.

Diljit's concern was that crowd management could not be treated as the responsibility of the artist alone. While the singer and his team could organise the performance, managing a large gathering and ensuring public safety would require support from the authorities.

Advertisement

The singer did not name the officials involved in the discussions or identify the proposed venue. There has also been no publicly confirmed announcement of a new Bihar concert date.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Diljit's India tour plans have faced hurdles. His Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30 October also ran into trouble before it received clearance.

Delhi concert also faced permission hurdles Diljit began the India leg of his AURA Tour 2026 with the Delhi performance. However, the show faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security concerns and festive-season law-and-order arrangements.

The organisers subsequently submitted additional plans covering security, traffic and crowd management. The concert eventually went ahead, with Diljit later thanking the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their support.

Advertisement

Speaking about the difficulties during his Instagram Live session, the singer said that several people had tried to stop the Delhi concert, but the show eventually took place. He also pointed out that organising concerts in India often came with challenges despite his experience of performing internationally.

The Bihar situation highlights a larger issue facing India's growing live entertainment industry. As major artists attract increasingly large audiences, organising concerts requires close coordination between private event companies and government agencies.

Where is Diljit Dosanjh performing next? Following the Delhi concert, Diljit is scheduled to take his AURA India Tour 2026 to several other cities. His announced stops include Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

Bihar, however, is not part of the announced schedule. The singer has not confirmed whether another attempt to organise a concert in the state is being planned.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.