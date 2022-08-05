Why did Congress choose August 5 as a day of protest? Amit Shah tells

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also hit out at Congress party and said, ‘Until now, Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes’
Taking a dig at the Congress party's protest, which was held today (August 5), Union Home Minister said the party chose this day is Ram temple ceremony anniversary. He said issues of Enforceemnt Directorate and price rise are only excuses.
"Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi," Home Minister Amit Shah said.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also hit out at Congress party and said, "Until now, Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to all the Ram Bhakts. They chose this day as today is Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of the construction of Ram Janambhoomi".
Further, the chief minister added that Congress' attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas, as well as, democracy and judiciary.
"Such acts of the Congress party have insulted the faith of India. Congress' attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas along with insulting India's democracy and judiciary. We condemn such acts of the party," CM Adityanath told the media.
Earlier, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur condemned agitation by the opposition party. The cabinet minister said the truth will not turn into a lie even if those indulging in corruption hit the streets from Parliament.
Hitting out at the Gandhis, Thakur alleged that those accused of corruption were rallying help from others to hide their wrongdoings.
“Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji, please don’t play such games, allow the investigation agencies to do their work," Thakur said.
The Opposition Congress hit the streets on Friday as it staged demonstrations against the BJP government over a host of issues like price rise, unemployment, and a hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items.
In Delhi, the police detained a total of 335 protesters, including 65 MPs. The Delhi Police said that the protesters were appropriately warned about the prohibitory orders in force in the area and repeatedly requested to disperse from the area.
However, they continued the protest, thereby violating prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.
By evening, more than 60 Congress MPs were released after about six hours.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Gaurav Gogoi were among the MPs detained and taken away from Vijay Chowk, outside AICC headquarters and other places in Delhi.
