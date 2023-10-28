Why did India refuse to back UNGA resolution on Israel-Gaza crisis? Explained

Terrorism knows no borders, nationality or race, says India at UNGA as it abstains from resolution on Israel-Hamas war.

'Terrorism is a "malignancy" and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts', India told the United Nations General Assembly after abstaining from the resolution on the Israel-Hamas war.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, India has abstained from a call for the protection of civilians and upholds legal and humanitarian obligations.

The General Assembly has adopted the draft resolution with 120 votes in favor, 12 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

The UNGA also demanded the “continuous, sufficient, and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

India's explanation on UNGA Gaza resolution India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote here said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence.

"That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values. Violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions," Yojna Patel said as quoted by PTI.

Patel also said that the terror attack in Israel on October 7 was shocking and deserves condemnation. India’s explanation of the vote did not mention Hamas.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite, and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," she said.

India also expressed hope that the deliberations of the UNGA will send a clear message against terror and violence and expand prospects for diplomacy and dialogue while addressing the humanitarian crisis that confronts us, PTI reported.

"We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility," she said.

India also called for the “immediate and unconditional release" of the hostages.

India supports a two-state solution She further reiterated that India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side in peace with Israel.

“For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," she said.

The long-running dispute between Israel and Palestine gave rise to the two-state solution, which is fundamentally about how or whether to split the country's territory between the Jewish and Arab populations.

In simple words, the two-state solution means establishing two states for the people of two communities, that is, Israel for the Jewish people and Palestine for the Palestinian people.

