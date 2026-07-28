Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as "friends" in two videos, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday explained why he chose the term for the largely Gen Z crowd and highlighted what the Modi-led government is doing to restore confidence in the country's education system.

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In a post on Instagram, the BJP wrote, "Friends... wasn't just a message. It was a COMMITMENT. From listening to students' concerns to introducing stronger laws against paper leaks, PM Modi's government is working to safeguard merit and restore confidence in the examination system."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did PM Modi address the protesting Gen Z crowd as 'friends'? ⌵ PM Modi used the term 'friends' to underscore his commitment to addressing students' concerns and restoring confidence in the education system, highlighting the government's efforts to combat examination irregularities. 2 What amendments does the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 propose? ⌵ The bill proposes stricter penalties, including up to 10 years of imprisonment, increased fines, and the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite trials related to examination fraud. 3 How does the new anti-paper leak law aim to improve the examination system in India? ⌵ The law introduces faster investigations, special task forces, and increased penalties for offenders, aiming to enhance integrity and fairness in public examinations. 4 What are the penalties for individuals found guilty of cheating in public examinations under the new law? ⌵ Individuals using unfair means may face imprisonment of five to ten years and fines of up to ₹50 lakh, with organized fraud resulting in longer sentences and higher fines. 5 Should students be concerned about the implications of the new anti-paper leak bill? ⌵ The new bill aims to protect students' interests by ensuring a fair examination process, thus boosting confidence in their hard work and the integrity of public examinations.

Also Read | CJP protests: SC mulls independent probe into all allegations of police excesses

Centre introduces Anti-Paper Leak Bill: Here's what we know The party's social media account also shared a series of images, suggesting that ever since PM Modi released the videos, vowing strict action against those involved in paper leaks, the Centre has proposed a new anti-paper leak bill titled "The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026."

The amendment introduces strict timelines, including:

Completion of investigations within two months 2. Special fast-track courts

3. Completion of trials within three months of the filing of a chargesheet

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4. Appeals to be ideally decided within three months

5. Dedicated Special Task Forces

6. An increase in the debarment period to eight years

Further, the post reiterated PM Modi's use of "friends" to address those who stood in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had been protesting since June 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system, especially after the NEET-UG paper leak incident earlier this year.

Also Read | CJP Threatens To Resume Protests If Govt Fails To Withdraw FIRs Against Students

The post added that PM Modi, who is Gen Z's "friend," has vowed tougher punishments for those involved in paper leaks in the country. These include:

Individuals using unfair means could face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹ 50 lakh. 2. Those involved in organised paper-leak syndicates will face a minimum of seven years' imprisonment (extendable to 10 years) and a fine of not less than ₹10 crore.

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3. If service providers or examination agencies are found to be involved in paper leaks, they could face a fine of up to ₹5 crore and be debarred for eight years.

4. If directors or members of senior management are found to be involved, they could face a minimum imprisonment of five years, extendable to 10 years, along with a fine of ₹5 crore.

Concluding the post, the BJP shared PM Modi's message to both cheaters and students who take such examinations. To cheaters, the PM said, "Cheating has a higher cost than ever before," and to honest students, he said, "Your hard work deserves protection."

Also Read | PM Modi Appoints Nandan Nilekani To Lead High-Powered Task Force On Exam Reforms

CJP protests PM Modi's message and the subsequent formation of a special task force and the introduction of the bill came after CJP staged a protest for over a month, starting on June 20, after a NEET-UG paper leak was reported in May, following which several students died by suicide. On June 28, activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began his hunger strike, which continued for 26 days before ending in the presence of Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda.

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The protest spread to several other states, including Bihar and Maharashtra, after students at the Delhi protest staged a "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, coinciding with the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, following which Delhi Police resorted to a lathi charge and the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

On July 25, the Centre agreed to the protesters' demand, with Dharmendra Pradhan resigning from his post.

The BJP has projected the proposed reforms as proof of the Modi government's commitment to protecting merit and ensuring fair examinations.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.