Why did PM Modi call Mulayam ‘key soldier of democracy’ during emergency?

Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82-years-old in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82-years-old in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday.
He was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.
He was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing grief over Mulayam's demise, called him a ‘key soldier for democracy during emergency’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing grief over Mulayam's demise, called him a ‘key soldier for democracy during emergency’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Modi tweeted
“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," PM Modi tweeted
Mulayam who was attracted by the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia, served jail for around 19 months during emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. He was appointed as a minister of state in 1977, when the Janta Dal came to power as the first non-Congress government in the state.
Mulayam who was attracted by the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia, served jail for around 19 months during emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. He was appointed as a minister of state in 1977, when the Janta Dal came to power as the first non-Congress government in the state.
This appointment has changed his later political life as he reserved the seats for scheduled castes in cooperative institutions during his tenure as the state minister which made him a messiah of the backward caste communities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This appointment has changed his later political life as he reserved the seats for scheduled castes in cooperative institutions during his tenure as the state minister which made him a messiah of the backward caste communities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later, he emerged as a socialist leader and soon established himself as an OBC stalwart in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most state in India. He was elected as UP CM in 1989 when Janata Dal came to power with support of Congress. However, the INC withdrew its support and Mulayam's government fell.
Later, he emerged as a socialist leader and soon established himself as an OBC stalwart in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most state in India. He was elected as UP CM in 1989 when Janata Dal came to power with support of Congress. However, the INC withdrew its support and Mulayam's government fell.
Following, mid-term elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 1991 in which Mulayam's party lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The political leader, often called ‘Netaji’, continued his efforts to hold on to Muslim-Yadav voters and launched Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1992.
Following, mid-term elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 1991 in which Mulayam's party lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The political leader, often called ‘Netaji’, continued his efforts to hold on to Muslim-Yadav voters and launched Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1992.
He became chief minister again in 1993 with his newly-launched party and support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In 1995 again, Mulayam lost his seat to Mayawati in 1995, beginning of a biggest break in his political career
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He became chief minister again in 1993 with his newly-launched party and support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In 1995 again, Mulayam lost his seat to Mayawati in 1995, beginning of a biggest break in his political career