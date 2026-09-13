Why did Xi Jinping skip gala BRICS dinner hosted by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the leaders of the BRICS nations, other countries participating in the BRICS Summit and international organisations, sources aware of the matter said.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day, was also a notable absentee at the high dinner table.

The reason for the absence of the Chinese president is not immediately known but people familiar suggested that Xi had gone back to his hotel to take rest.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Xi Jinping skip the gala BRICS dinner hosted by PM Modi? ⌵ The reason for Xi Jinping's absence from the gala dinner is not explicitly known, but sources suggest he returned to his hotel to rest. 2 What dishes were served at PM Modi's gala dinner during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The gala dinner featured an elaborate vegetarian menu including starters like Khandvi Mille and Khumb Galouti, main courses such as Paneer Lababdar and Gucchi Marmik, and desserts like Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi. 3 Who were the notable attendees at the BRICS gala dinner? ⌵ Notable attendees included Russian President Vladimir Putin, various Union ministers and chief ministers from several states in India, but absent were Xi Jinping and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed. 4 What was the significance of Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Xi Jinping's visit marked his first trip to India in seven years, which is seen as a step towards normalizing India-China relations after tensions following the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff. 5 What topics did PM Modi and Xi Jinping discuss during their bilateral talks? ⌵ During their bilateral talks, PM Modi and Xi Jinping focused on normalizing ties by expanding trade and investment, while also emphasizing the need for mutual respect and strategic cooperation.

Jinping, who arrived here on Saturday, has flown back to China.

The gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu. All meals served at the venue are always vegetarian.

'Khandvi mille', a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters. The main course offered 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' - Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus – and 'carrot bean poriyal'.

The other items on the menu included 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.

For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.

The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.

The Chinese president arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon and attended the BRICS Summit, besides having a bilateral meeting with Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS attended the dinner. Union ministers and the chief ministers of several states were also present on the occasion.

The Union ministers who attended the dinner included Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) also attended the dinner.

The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from the Parliament House to the venue of the dinner at Bharat Mandapam.

India hosted the BRICS Summit on September 12-13 and it is being attended by the leaders of the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks focusing on normalising ties by expanding trade and investment.

The meeting took place hours after Xi arrived in the national capital on a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first trip to India in seven years.

The meeting signaled that the two most populous countries of the world are making cautious efforts to put their bilateral relationship on a more stable footing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jinping stressing the need for a long-term, strategic approach to ties.

Also Read | Iran war LIVE: One killed in ship strike on the Strait of Hormuz

They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective on their ties. Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” MEA said about the meeting.

This visit marks Xi's first trip to India in seven years – a step that is expected to boost the overall trajectory of bilateral relations.

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit withPrime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. The most recent meeting between the two leaders was on 31 August 2025, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.