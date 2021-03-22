Days after drawing flak over his "ripped jeans" remark, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stoked another controversy. CM Rawat said poor families struggling to feed themselves should have produced more kids to get extra ration during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was referring to the central government scheme that distributed food grains and pulses during the pandemic.

Addressing an event at Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Rawat said that every affected household was given 5 kg of ration per member.

"Jisne 20 bacche paida kiye usse humne ek quintal anaj diya. Jisne do paida kiye unko 10 kilo. Jab waqt tha toh bacche paida kiye nhi....ab jisko jayada aanaj mil raha hai usse jalan kaisi (the family with 20 kids were distributed one quintal of rice while the family with two kids got 10 kgs of rice. You did not give birth to enough kids when there was time...so there is nothing to be jealous of)," he said.

#WATCH हर घर में पर यूनिट 5 किलो राशन दिया गया।10 थे तो 50 किलो, 20 थे तो क्विंटल राशन दिया। फिर भी जलन होने लगी कि 2 वालों को 10 किलो और 20 वालों को क्विंटल मिला। इसमें जलन कैसी? जब समय था तो आपने 2 ही पैदा किए 20 क्यों नहीं पैदा किए: उत्तराखंड CM मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत pic.twitter.com/cjh2hH5VKh — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 21, 2021

On the other hand, due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India with a population of 130–135 crore people still feels relieved, he added.

In a goof-up during his speech at the programme, he made a factual error when he confused Britain with the US, saying America ruled over India for over 200 years.

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the Covid-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.

#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Reacting to the remarks, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala taunted the BJP over its selection of Rawat as the Uttarakhand CM.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he picks such “learned talent". He also mocked Rawat’s statement that the US ruled over India for 200 years.

The newly-appointed CM of Uttarakhand had recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

Amid condemnation of Rawat's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via