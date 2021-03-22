Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Why didn't you produce 20 to get extra ration': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's remark draws flak

'Why didn't you produce 20 to get extra ration': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's remark draws flak

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat speaks to the media in Dehradun. (ANI)
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • 'Now you are jealous of it. When there was time, you produced only two. Why didn't you produce 20,' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said at a programme in Nainital's Ramnagar

Days after drawing flak over his "ripped jeans" remark, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stoked another controversy. CM Rawat said poor families struggling to feed themselves should have produced more kids to get extra ration during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was referring to the central government scheme that distributed food grains and pulses during the pandemic.

Addressing an event at Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Rawat said that every affected household was given 5 kg of ration per member.

"Jisne 20 bacche paida kiye usse humne ek quintal anaj diya. Jisne do paida kiye unko 10 kilo. Jab waqt tha toh bacche paida kiye nhi....ab jisko jayada aanaj mil raha hai usse jalan kaisi (the family with 20 kids were distributed one quintal of rice while the family with two kids got 10 kgs of rice. You did not give birth to enough kids when there was time...so there is nothing to be jealous of)," he said.

On the other hand, due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India with a population of 130–135 crore people still feels relieved, he added.

In a goof-up during his speech at the programme, he made a factual error when he confused Britain with the US, saying America ruled over India for over 200 years.

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the Covid-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala taunted the BJP over its selection of Rawat as the Uttarakhand CM.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he picks such “learned talent". He also mocked Rawat’s statement that the US ruled over India for 200 years.

The newly-appointed CM of Uttarakhand had recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

Amid condemnation of Rawat's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

