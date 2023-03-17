'Why do Pak and Congress speak same language?' Nadda hits out at Rahul Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- BJP chief Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India, its Parliament, and the government in Britain
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK. “Why do George Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly?" Nadda told ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×