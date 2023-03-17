Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK. “Why do George Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly?" Nadda told ANI.

#WATCH | Why do George Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly?: BJP President JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/LeTzSdINoX — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

The BJP chief accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting India, its Parliament, and the government in Britain. What Gandhi has done amounts to strengthening those working against India, JP Nadda said.

"At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament," Nadda said.

Nadda questioned Rahul Gandhi about his intention over "demanding the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India".

"Rahul Gandhi, what is your intention when you demand the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India?" he said.

The Congress has asserted that Gandhi will not apologise and he has sought permission to speak in Parliament to respond to the criticism levelled against him by the ruling party members in both houses.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Reacting to the development, the Congress said on Twitter. "A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police."

“45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced," Congress Party tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack."