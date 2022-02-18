Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath , who often shares interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Friday to tell his followers about why the financial year begins in April.

To do this, he had to take the help of his six-year-old son's history factbook.

“Hmm.. so this is why our financial year starts in April and not Jan, from my 6-year-old son's history factbook. I don't know how I didn't know until now (sic)," wrote Kamath, while sharing a photo from the book.

Hmm.. so this is why our financial year starts in April and not Jan, from my 6-year-old son's history factbook. I don't know how I didn't know until now. 😬 pic.twitter.com/AJ5iUcoH9Y — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 18, 2022

The text of the factbook reads: “Three years disappeared…from the year 1751. Before switching to the Gregorian calendar, the English government voted to change the date of the New Year."

“The first date of the year had always been March 25, also known as Lady Day, but from 1752, they agreed to start the New Year on January 1. So, in England and its colonies around the world, the year 1751 ran from March 25 to December 15, three months shorter than any year before or since," it added.

It further went on to say: “Accountants thought the change was unfair - so the financial year didn't change in the UK. This now begins on April 6, the date that had been March 25 in the Julian calendar."

Following this, some of the Twitter users shared their own inputs regarding the fact.

“The financial year also follows the crop cycle, which makes a lot of sense. Seed to revenue is finance," wrote one person.

The financial year also follows the crop cycle, which makes a lot of sense. Seed to revenue is finance. — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) February 18, 2022

“And i thought it was because accountants could enjoy New Years eve (sic)," another said.

Did you know about this before?

