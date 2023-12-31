Why domestic tailed international in 2023 air traffic growth
Summary
The growth rate of international traffic at Indian airports has surpassed that of domestic air traffic, as Indians increasingly opt for foreign trips on the back of improved connectivity and relaxed visa norms. A low base effect and more flights available for international travel have also contributed to this trend.