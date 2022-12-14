Why easing inflation can’t offer relief, yet3 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM IST
- the “winter disinflation” is unlikely to sway the monetary policy committee (MPC) towards pausing repo rate hikes just yet—and for good reason
India’s retail inflation, after staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper limit of 6% for 10 months, finally fell within the range in November, led by a sharp decline in vegetable prices and a favourable base effect. The 5.88% print most likely marks the beginning of a string of months when inflation will be around or below 6%. The past five years’ trend for this time of the year could even take the inflation rate towards the medium-term target of 4% by March 2023, Mint calculations show.