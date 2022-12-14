Why easing inflation can’t offer relief, yet

ACCORDING TO Goldman Sachs, lower food inflation alone contributed to a decline of 93 basis points in headline inflation, meaning other items that constitute the index still pose a risk. Of the 299 items for which consumer price index data is available, 141 recorded an uptick in the inflation rate in November compared with October, Mint calculations show. In October, 130 items had seen such an uptick. The items where inflation rose in November included cereals and milk (and related products), which have significant weight in the inflation basket. Indeed, then, inflation is still where Arjuna’s eye needs to be. But while RBI has been more focused on managing inflation for much of this year, new challenges may emerge going into the next year. The risks to growth are knocking, too, due to the imminent global slowdown. This means a February 2023 rate hike could be followed by a pause soon, and even rate cuts can’t be ruled out, especially in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections. There are also signs of divergence within the monetary policy committee, with two of the six members voting against the continuation of the policy tightening stance in the latest meeting. (Their rationale will be clear when the minutes of the meeting are released next week.)