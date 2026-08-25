Why elevated section Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Jaitpur to DND Junction in Faridabad closed again

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stretch between the DND Flyway and Jaitpur was opened on a trial basis, offering relief to commuters travelling between Ashram, Kalindi Kunj and Faridabad. The trial run, which kicked off on Friday, was halted after the Delhi Police raised concerns over a lack of safety measures.
According to a report by Jagran, the Delhi Police informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that the 9-km stretch lacked traffic safety signs, rumble strips and speed breakers at the merging point, making the stretch accident-prone. NHAI is now working to complete the required safety measures.
“Rumble strips, speed breakers, and other arrangements are being made within the Delhi border based on traffic safety standards. The Faridabad-to-Delhi lane will be operational in two to three days. Similar trials are conducted to uncover deficiencies," Dheeraj Singh, Project Director, NHAI was quoted as saying by Jagran.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which passes through five states, is likely to be completed by 2027–28, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha in December 2025.
Traffic officials said the new corridor could ease pressure on Mathura Road and provide an alternative route for commuters travelling from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad towards Haryana and Rajasthan.
The new corridor is expected to reduce congestion on Mathura Road, which carries heavy traffic between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Residents of New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar and Kalindi Kunj could benefit from the additional route. Commuters from Noida and Ghaziabad travelling towards Faridabad may also be able to avoid the frequently congested Kalindi Kunj crossing.
The Delhi section has two planned entry and exit points, at Jaitpur and Meethapur. These access points are currently closed during the initial trial.
Once the DND-Jaitpur stretch becomes fully operational, Delhi will be directly linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the country's longest access-controlled expressway.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was initially conceived as a corridor connecting Sohna with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai. However, in August 2018, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposed extending the route up to the DND Flyway, allowing the expressway to have a direct connection with Delhi.
The Centre is also developing a separate connectivity corridor between the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Noida International Airport.
In March, the Union Cabinet approved a revised alignment for the proposed link, which includes an 11-km elevated section between Faridabad and the airport. The modified project is estimated to cost ₹3,631 crore.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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