Why Elon Musk wants artificial intelligence to be regulated?2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has asked for regulations around Artificial Intelligence while commenting sharply that the technology ‘stresses’ him out
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has asked the US government to bring artificial intelligence into the fold of regulation while stressing that AI stresses him out. Musk has also confirmed reports that he has hired an AI researcher to work on developing alternatives to ChatGPT and Google's Bard.
