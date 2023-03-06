Why every tech firm wants an AI-powered chatbot

Microsoft is not only funding OpenAI but also made its AI-powered Bing available on its Edge browser, Skype, and also as a typeable Windows search box in the taskbar. Google’s conversational AI service, called Bard, is powered by its Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) but the company is yet to integrate Bard with Google Search. Meta (formerly known as Facebook) had to shut down two of its AI chatbots called BlenderBot and Galatica due to glitches but has now released a Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) and publicly shared the code for researchers to test it.