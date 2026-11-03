Why ex-IAF chief AP Singh wrote to Rajnath Singh over sealing of Air Force sports complex near PM's residence: Explained

Days before his retirement as Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to intervene in the sealing of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) sports complex at the Race Course Air Force Station in New Delhi.

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In a letter dated October 26, Singh sought to ensure that the approximately 40-acre land parcel housing the Air Force Sports Complex (AFSC) remained under the IAF's control, citing operational requirements and the facilities located within the premises, Hindustan Times reported, quoting officials familiar with the matter.

The former Air Chief Marshal also raised the issue during an in-person meeting with Rajnath Singh on October 29, two days before his retirement on October 31, as per the HT report.

He reportedly urged the defence minister to direct the concerned authorities to reconsider the decision and hand over the land to the Air Force.

The intervention came after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) reclaimed the sports complex, triggering concerns within defence circles.

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The closure also led to the cancellation of a farewell event planned for the outgoing Air Chief, as per reports.

Why did AP Singh seek Rajnath Singh's intervention? In his communication, AP Singh argued that it would be prudent for the land housing the AFSC to remain under the Air Force's control, citing its importance to the overall functioning of the Race Course Air Force Station, according to officials cited by PTI.

He also referred to a joint survey of the land conducted in 2014 by the then Ministry of Urban Development, the Defence Estates Department and the Air Force.

The IAF has separately conveyed its objections to the Defence Ministry and sought the cancellation of the sealing process, officials said.

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A key concern relates to the strategic location of the air station, which lies in the high-security zone surrounding the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. The Air Force has highlighted the station's role in addressing potential aerial security threats in the area.

Singh also referred to the station's history and existing land arrangements, stressing that its various facilities should continue to function without disruption.

What facilities are located inside the Race Course Air Force Station? According to officials cited in the report, the station provides administrative support to Air Headquarters and more than 5,000 Air Force personnel.

Its premises house accommodation for married and unmarried personnel, training facilities for airmen and Agniveervayus, security infrastructure, recreational facilities, a medical centre, a school and a unit-run canteen.

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The Air Force Sports Complex itself includes a golf course, guest cottages, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and restaurants.

The facility's closure reportedly disrupted regular activities and forced the cancellation of a farewell golf event scheduled for October 28 for the outgoing Air Chief Marshal.

The development also drew attention because of the timing of the reclamation, coming days before AP Singh's retirement.

Why is the Centre reclaiming prime land near PM's residence? The sealing of the Air Force Sports Complex is part of a wider exercise by the Centre to reclaim high-value land parcels in the vicinity of Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO), which functions under MoHUA, has been reviewing land parcels used for defence-related golf courses and sports facilities in the area.

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The ministry had earlier reportedly asked the authorities concerned to hand over the land housing the Air Force Golf Course.

The L&DO subsequently issued eviction notices to the sports complex's management, seeking the return of the property.

Other prominent establishments have also faced action as part of the reclamation drive.

In August this year, the government evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises on Lok Kalyan Marg, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified public purpose.

The Centre also reclaimed the Jaipur Polo Ground from the India Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.

The government has not publicly specified the exact purpose for reclaiming the approximately 40-acre Air Force Sports Complex land parcel.

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Congress criticises Centre over IAF sports complex closure The controversy also triggered a political response, with the Congress criticising the Centre over the reclamation of the Air Force Sports Complex.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report about AP Singh's letter to Rajnath Singh on X, accusing the government of showing "utter disrespect" to the IAF community.

Ramesh said the sports complex had a long history and had served several public purposes over the decades, while also remaining an integral part of the Indian Air Force's social infrastructure.