Why falling for anti-China mood could hurt trade

But such concerns, too, may be a bit overplayed, experts say. Moreover, India must remember that even though its widening trade deficit with China remains an eyesore for policymakers, dependence on Chinese products has only grown year after year. In 2019, Chinese imports alone accounted for 34% of all the foreign value-added in India’s exports, data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows. In 2009, this figure was just 1.8%. Foreign value-added (FVA) refers to the value of imported goods used as inputs in producing intermediate or final goods meant for export.