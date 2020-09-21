Why farm reform will fail without tech

With real time seeds sale data (4 companies hold >50% market share) and prices across mandis, we can determine the potential acreage of a particular crop and farmers can be advised on what crop or variety to sow. Recently, during the lockdown, tomato prices plunged, causing tomato cultivation to decline. If Kamlakant can find out that there are fewer tomato growers in the same way Google Maps informs us about the route which has less traffic (past trends would indicate that less cultivation could result in a price rise 2 months down the line), he would plant tomatoes. Data can help farmers make safer bets and get better prices.