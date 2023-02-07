Why fixed deposits are preferred choices among Indian investors? Survey explains
- Kuvera's survey reveals that almost half of the 1.6 million investors said they chose FDs when they needed money within 3 years with safety. This would be 44% of the total respondents to the survey noted. Another 23% chose FDs to park emergency funds to beat inflation.
Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to gain popularity among Indian investors. The reason behind FDs being preferred choices are safety from market volatility, simplicity, and rising interest rates, finds a study by Kuvera, an online wealth management platform. Typically, FDs are the traditional investment mechanisms that are offered by banks and other financial institutions. FDs are risk-free and give guaranteed returns.
