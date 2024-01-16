Govt set to notify new IT rules on deepfakes for social media: Chandrasekhar
The advisories issued to the intermediaries on deepfake and misinformation will ‘find their way into the rules in almost the same language’, Chandrasekhar added.
NEW DELHI : The government is set to notify rules that will mandate social media platforms to tackle the menace of deepfakes, after repeated advisories failed to get the desired result, Union minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.