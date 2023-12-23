Why France grounded plane with 300 Indians and what happens next | 5 points
Airbus A340, operated out by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, was grounded by French authorities during “a technical halt” at Vatry airport in eastern France. As India's embassy in France has receives consular access to its citizens, here's what could happen next.
French authorities grounded a charter flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, on Thursday. The Airbus A340, operated out by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had departed from Dubai and was headed to Nicaragua in Central America. It was detained by French authorities during "a technical halt" - for refueling - at Vatry airport in eastern France.
Meanwhile, the national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO is leading the investigation, prosecutors said. "Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination," the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case, reports said.
The passengers were set to remain at the airport overnight Saturday, local authorities said. "The passengers and crew are sequestered in the small Vatry airport...," said an official with the Marne regional administration.
They initially remained in the A340 plane, surrounded by police on the tarmac, but were then transferred into the main hall of the airport to sleep Thursday night, the official said.
