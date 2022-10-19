Why freight trains are switching to aluminium wagons

What about the cost of building them?

An all-aluminium passenger coach and wagon system would raise the cost of manufacturing rolling stocks by about 35% since the price of aluminium, globally, is far higher than that of steel. However, the advantages of the metal outscore its high price. It is estimated that as the metal is recyclable, the new coaches would have up to 80% resale value. The recyclability will also help in times of global volatility in metal prices. This is why aluminium trains command a lion’s share in the US, Europe and Japan.