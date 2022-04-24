Indian real estate ended the last fiscal at a very strong footing, registering one of the highest growths in recent times. As per Knight and Frank's report, in Q4 FY 22, the eight major cities in India posted a total sales of ~ 78,600 units, the highest in the last 4 years. The quarterly sales jumped by 9% on a y/y basis. Delhi NCR registered the biggest growth, jumping by 123% Y/Y. Other markets like Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad also demonstrated a commendable jump.

