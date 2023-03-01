Why GDP growth slowed and what is the way out

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that net sales of around 3,300 non-financial listed companies grew by 14.9% during October to December. This is the slowest in two years. But on the whole, the formal part of the economy seems to be holding out. Within the formal part, there is evidence of segments not doing well. Take the case of Relaxo, a listed footwear manufacturer. Its sales during October to December fell 8.5% to ₹681 crore. This is primarily because sales in the up-to- ₹150 footwear segment have been negatively impacted.