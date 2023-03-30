Why Generative AI is a divided house now

AI has gathered momentum in the last 6-7 years by augmenting our smartphones, wearables, laptops, and cars. Sectors like healthcare, retail, oil and gas, utilities, and banking, financial services and insurance have smart chatbots now. It gives us insights from the past and predictive analytics for the future. But the exponential progress in generative AI models that are used to create new content appears to have alarmed many, ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in December 2022. They think these models will think and act like humans, plagiarize the work of artists, and take routine jobs.