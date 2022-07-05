Why gold imports into India almost tripled last month

Analysts attributed the surge in imports to correction in prices and jewellers replenishing inventories after robust sales during marriage and festival season. India’s trade deficit widened to record high in June as high global commodity prices further raised the import cost of goods such as oil and gold. The gap between exports and imports rose to $25.63 billion in June, from $24.3 billion in May, showed preliminary data released by the Commerce Ministry. India meets most of its gold demand through imports. That has put pressure on the rupee and trade deficit.