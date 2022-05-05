Gold and silver rates today rebounded in Indian markets following hardening of global prices after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out large, aggressive interest rate hikes. On MCX, gold futures were up 1.3% to ₹51,267 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 2.8% to ₹63,841 per kg. Gold prices have been weak over the last two weeks, falling from ₹53,500 amid hardening of US bond yields and a strong US dollar.

“COMEX gold trades about 1.5% higher near $1900/oz supported by correction in US dollar index and US bond yields post Fed decision. Fed raised interest rate aggressively, maintained hawkish stance and laid out plan for bond reduction. Fed’s stance is negative for gold however it was well anticipated hence we are seeing some relief rally which may extend further in the near term," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In global markets, spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,901.56 per ounce. Spot silver climbed 0.9% to $23.17 per ounce, platinum advanced 1% to $1,001.42, and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,275.92. Rate hikes tend to lift bond yields and make zero-yield bullion less attractive by raising its opportunity cost. But after Fed chief's statement market participants are cutting hawkish bets, say analysts.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a widely expected half-a-percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years. After the release of Fed's statement, Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings, driving U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar sharply lower, and supporting gold.

The dollar was holding steady near a one-week low, making the greenback-priced gold more attractive for overseas buyers.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “The outcome of US Fed meet dragged the US dollar index below the round level support of $103.00 strongly, but Gold and Silver prices jumped after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank was not actively weighing a 75-basis point increase. Gold has support at $1884-1872 and resistance at $1912-1920, while silver has support at $22.88-21.64 and resistance at $23.40-23.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,450–50,310 and resistance at ₹52,110–52,350, while Silver has support at ₹61,920-61,715 and resistance at ₹63,330–63,910." (With Agency Inputs)