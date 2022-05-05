Why gold rates jumped today after falling 3,000 in two weeks

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, “The outcome of US Fed meet dragged the US dollar index below the round level support of $103.00 strongly, but Gold and Silver prices jumped after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank was not actively weighing a 75-basis point increase. Gold has support at $1884-1872 and resistance at $1912-1920, while silver has support at $22.88-21.64 and resistance at $23.40-23.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,450–50,310 and resistance at ₹52,110–52,350, while Silver has support at ₹61,920-61,715 and resistance at ₹63,330–63,910." (With Agency Inputs)

