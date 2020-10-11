Why GST saga is a terrible low point

Third, there is an attempt to take away the decision about the nature of borrowing from the ambit of the council. Another press report indicates that the government’s position is the council only has the necessary jurisdiction to extend the levy of compensation cess to make up for a shortfall. “It has done that. Now, the ball is in the court of individual states, not the GST Council," one anonymous central government official is quoted as saying. Further, it was stated that borrowing is individual state and Centre’s decision under Article 293 of the Constitution. “When something is not under the jurisdiction of the GST Council, how can voting or division be permitted on the subject? Voting can occur in the council only in those matters that are under express jurisdiction of the council". That’s the official position.