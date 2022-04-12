Why 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for better India, Harsh Goenka answers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the latest World Happiness Report, Finland has been crowned the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year
Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Harsh Goenka, RPG enterprises chairman, shared the World Happiness Report in which India ranked 136 out of 149 countries. According to Goenka, such a low rank in India is due to the Covid pandemic. However, the business tycoon suggested that 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for a better India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Harsh Goenka, RPG enterprises chairman, shared the World Happiness Report in which India ranked 136 out of 149 countries. According to Goenka, such a low rank in India is due to the Covid pandemic. However, the business tycoon suggested that 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for a better India.
In the latest World Happiness Report, Finland has been crowned the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year. Whereas the UN-sponsored index ranked Afghanistan as the unhappiest, followed closely by Lebanon.
In the latest World Happiness Report, Finland has been crowned the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year. Whereas the UN-sponsored index ranked Afghanistan as the unhappiest, followed closely by Lebanon.
Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank. The Netherlands was at the fifth rank in the list. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand were the remaining countries in the top 10.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank. The Netherlands was at the fifth rank in the list. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand were the remaining countries in the top 10.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The World Happiness Report, now in its 10th year, is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.
The World Happiness Report, now in its 10th year, is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.
It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over three years.
It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over three years.
Northern Europeans once again dominated the top spots -- with the Danes second to the Finns, followed by the Icelandic, the Swiss, and the Dutch.