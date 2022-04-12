Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Why 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for better India, Harsh Goenka answers

Why 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for better India, Harsh Goenka answers

Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Group
1 min read . 12 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • In the latest World Happiness Report, Finland has been crowned the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year
  • Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Harsh Goenka, RPG enterprises chairman, shared the World Happiness Report in which India ranked 136 out of 149 countries. According to Goenka, such a low rank in India is due to the Covid pandemic. However, the business tycoon suggested that 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for a better India.

Harsh Goenka, RPG enterprises chairman, shared the World Happiness Report in which India ranked 136 out of 149 countries. According to Goenka, such a low rank in India is due to the Covid pandemic. However, the business tycoon suggested that 'Happiness' should be a key indicator for a better India.

In the latest World Happiness Report, Finland has been crowned the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year. Whereas the UN-sponsored index ranked Afghanistan as the unhappiest, followed closely by Lebanon.

In the latest World Happiness Report, Finland has been crowned the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year. Whereas the UN-sponsored index ranked Afghanistan as the unhappiest, followed closely by Lebanon.

Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank. The Netherlands was at the fifth rank in the list. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand were the remaining countries in the top 10.

Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank. The Netherlands was at the fifth rank in the list. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand were the remaining countries in the top 10.

The World Happiness Report, now in its 10th year, is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

The World Happiness Report, now in its 10th year, is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over three years.

It assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average of data over three years.

Northern Europeans once again dominated the top spots -- with the Danes second to the Finns, followed by the Icelandic, the Swiss, and the Dutch.

Northern Europeans once again dominated the top spots -- with the Danes second to the Finns, followed by the Icelandic, the Swiss, and the Dutch.

The United States rose three places to 16th, one ahead of Britain. France climbed to 20th, its highest ranking yet.

The United States rose three places to 16th, one ahead of Britain. France climbed to 20th, its highest ranking yet.