Why India-Canada relations have soured

What did Justin Trudeau say?

Ever since Nijjar’s killing, his supporters have claimed that India may have had a hand in the assassination. On Monday, Trudeau told the Canadian parliament that the country’s intelligence agencies were investigating “credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar". He went on to say that Canada had made its concerns clear to the Indian government. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he added.