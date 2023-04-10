What’s threatening bank credit growth?4 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Two reasons likely explain this unusual trend: the lagged impact of monetary policy, and the fact that rates are often raised precisely to dampen inflationary pressures fuelled by exuberant growth in GDP and credit
Global interest rates are set to be higher for longer, with the US Federal Reserve indicating that it will continue to raise rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, emphasized last week, despite a pause on rate hikes, that it will continue its “war against inflation". High interest rates hurt credit growth: that’s the basis of monetary policy. But in the past two decades, periods of growth in bank credit have, counter-intuitively, often coincided with monetary tightening in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×