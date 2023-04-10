What’s threatening bank credit growth?

A rate hike impacts banks in opposing directions: interest income from loans rises, but the market value of bond investments declines. A bank that holds deposits that are payable on demand but invests in long-term fixed-rate assets faces what is called a ‘maturity mismatch’, as seen during the insolvency of Silicon Valley Bank. A bank that holds longer-term deposits but lends in the short term will lose out on interest income, the other kind of maturity mismatch. An RBI analysis shows that in 2021-22, banks were heavy on short-term deposits, and moderately heavy in terms of longer-term assets. This is normal. But the events of 2022-23 may have changed the mix. Despite higher interest rates, the incremental-credit-to-deposit ratio has shot up, while deposit growth remains slow. Short-term investments have also gone up. Unless the liability side picks up, preferably via low-cost deposits, banks may be exposed to a maturity mismatch.