Abhinandan Varthaman: MiG 21 vs F-16 fighter jet, tea with Pak Army, Vir Chakra - How IAF pilot became a national icon

Hailed as national hero, former Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has again captured the limelight since news about him joining a private airline surfaced. As per PTI report, the distinguished IAF fighter pilot has joined Goa-based commercial airline FLY91 as a pilot. Former IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman shot to fame after 27 February 2019 India-Pakistan aerial standoff.

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Abhinandan Varthaman became a global sensation following India's Balakot airstrike in response to the Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. In the fierce dogfight, IAF’s Mirage-2000s struck targets in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Also Read | Fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman joins Goa-based airline as pilot

How IAF's Abhinandan Varthman became a national heartthrob Posted with a MiG-21 Bison squadron, Varthaman, who was a Wing Commander then, was on ‘operational readiness platform’ duty at air force station Srinagar when a large Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft stormed towards the LoC. Just five minutes after detection, Varthaman scrambled to intercept this package.

Varthaman scripted military aviation history by downing a much more advanced, American-made Pakistani F-16 using an R-73 air-to-air missile onboard Soviet-era MiG-21 Bison. Moments later, his own fighter jet was struck by an AMRAAM missile, forcing him to eject. This episode of aerial combat became famous as it marked the first ever kill of an F-16 by a MiG-21 Bison involving fighter jets of two different generations.

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Following this incident, Varthaman became a star and his unique, heavy gunslinger handlebar moustache combined with mutton chops became a national trend. Dubbed the “Abhinandan Cut,” men thronged to barbershops to replicate the look as a tribute to his bravery. Even brands like Amul and Pizza Hut paid tribute to the exceptional gallantry displayed by Varthaman by featuring his iconic moustache silhouette in their advertisements.

Although Varthaman ejected successfully from MiG-21 Bison but he was captured by Pakistani military after he landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was held captive for almost 60 hours, it was during this time that a tea with Pakistan episode struck national news. Pakistani authorities had released a video to show they were adhering to the Geneva Convention in which Varthaman was heard saying, “The tea is fantastic, thank you,” while calmly sipping a cup of tea

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After keeping Varthaman in custody for nearly three days, Pakistani military released Varthaman on 1 March 2019 as a peace gesture following diplomatic negotiations.

Following this incident, the Indian government honoured Abhinandan Varthaman with Vir Chakra. After Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra is considered India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

The PTI report further mentions that Varthaman joined FLY91 airline as a pilot in August. This airline, which has two bases — one in Goa and other in Hyderabad, commenced operations in March 2024 and currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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