Why India can’t afford European-style post-lockdown reopening

Of the 12 European countries that have allowed crowds at international sporting events in the past month, nine have given one covid-19 vaccine dose to at least 50% of their population. Further, at least 33% of their population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. Excluding the population below 18 years, which is less at risk, these numbers would be higher. By comparison, India’s numbers read 21% and 5%, respectively. At its current vaccination pace, India will reach 50% coverage for one dose in November 2021 and 33% coverage for two doses in May 2022.

