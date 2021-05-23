Why India can’t stop exports of the vax for long

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre has got a lot of flak for having exported vaccines starting January. India has now stopped exports, but Serum Institute of India (SII) has said it hopes to resume them by the year-end. Mint explains why India cannot halt vaccine exports indefinitely.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre has got a lot of flak for having exported vaccines starting January. India has now stopped exports, but Serum Institute of India (SII) has said it hopes to resume them by the year-end. Mint explains why India cannot halt vaccine exports indefinitely.