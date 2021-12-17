The new policy is a ₹76,000 crore initiative, which includes providing fiscal support of up to 50% of project cost for firms looking to set up display and semiconductor fabs in India. The government wants to set up at least two semiconductor fabricating units and two display fabs in India from scratch, and will work with states to set up ‘high-tech clusters’ for the same. It will also offer capex support to firms looking to make compound semiconductors, assembly, test, marking and packaging (ATMP) plants, and outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) facilities. A design-linked scheme will also be introduced to promote chip design.

Is this India’s first effort at making chips?

No. India’s interest in semiconductor manufacturing dates back at least to 2007. The country had also reached out to global firms back in 2017, and offered to waive customs duty on the import of machinery, but that didn’t amount to much. Earlier this year, the government said it had received expressions of interest (EoIs) from multiple global chip firms who want to set up plants in India. While large Indian conglomerates like the Tata group are interested this time, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd had evinced interest in the past. However, all efforts have come to nought.

Why did India’s efforts not succeed earlier?

The most-cited reason is that India doesn’t have uninterrupted power and clean water supply for chip manufacturing. Further, chip fabs can cost $3-6 billion depending on the technology, and cash incentives alone aren’t enough to attract firms. For instance, the city of Pheonix in the US has agreed to provide $200 million to develop roads, sewers etc. to TSMC to set up a plant.

How could it be different this time?

To be fair, not everyone is excited about India’s chip efforts yet. But industry veterans and experts have said the $10 billion scheme is a good start. They said while the incentive alone may not be enough, it would help lay the groundwork India needs over the next decade. They said more incentives and spending will be needed in the future. In addition, India isn’t the only country looking to build a base in chips right now. Gaining a measure of control on semiconductors is of strategic importance to every country.

As a start, what chips can India make?

India’s semiconductor journey is expected to begin through the ATMP and OSAT plants. Reports have said the Tata group is looking to spend $300 million to set up two such plants in Tamil Nadu. At present, big fab firms send chips to countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and others for packaging, and experts said this is a really large industry. ATMP majors like ASE Technology Holding Co., Powertech Technology Inc., and others are reportedly interested in investing in India.

