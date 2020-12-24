Why India finds itself on a sticky tax claims wicket

The retroactive amendment to the tax law drew sharp criticism. After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, FM Arun Jaitley promised in his Union budget for FY15 that NDA government will not bring any change retrospectively which creates a fresh liability. Jaitley also said that retrospective tax has only brought a bad name to India and nothing in the way of taxes. But the pending tax demands under it would continue as per law to their logical conclusion. Vodafone, Cairn sought damages under India’s bilateral investment treaties. In 2015, India terminated all the 73 bilateral investment treaties it had and proposed a new model.