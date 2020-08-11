Why India has become a key battleground for Amazon and Microsoft

It’s a tussle of contrasts. While Amazon was an early mover in the cloud space, Microsoft has been a late bloomer. To catch up, Microsoft has been quite innovative with its Indian strategy. In addition to its comprehensive partnership with Reliance Jio, Microsoft has also been picking up equity stakes in internet firms such as Flipkart. While AWS is still the market leader for cloud services in India, both Azure and AWS are growing at a phenomenal clip, quarter after quarter.