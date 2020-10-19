Why India is flagging in China+1 sweepstakes

Vietnam is well out in front in the global race to replace some of China’s export production. In fact, it is now grappling with the problems of success. While the outlook for the country is “particularly strong," a banker based in Ho Chi Minh City says that the challenge now is ensuring its ports, roads and airports can keep up “with the next $100 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI). It’s a disciplined Communist economy with a high level of corruption, but they do execute (plans) very well". Morgan Stanley’s emerging markets strategist Ruchir Sharma dubs it the next Asian Miracle and points out that FDI has averaged more than 6% of G.D.P. in Vietnam, the highest ratio in any emerging country.