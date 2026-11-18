India's decision to impose an effective import duty of 162.5% on bulk Scotch whisky has triggered a dispute with major liquor companies, including Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi, months after the India-UK trade agreement reduced tariffs on Scotch to 75%.

The higher duty, which exceeds the 150% tariff applicable before the trade pact, has raised concerns about shipment delays, working capital pressures and potential disruptions to India's $65 billion liquor market.

According to a Reuters report citing eight sources and a government document, Indian investigators believe liquor companies have been using incorrect customs classifications to import bulk Scotch concentrates, which are used as raw material to manufacture blended whiskies.

The investigators argue that these imports should be classified under a newly created customs category called "compound alcoholic preparations", which attracts a 150% tariff. An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty to 162.5%, Reuters reported.

The dispute marks the first major trade-related disagreement following the implementation of the India-UK agreement on July 15.

Why is India imposing 162.5% duty on bulk Scotch imports? The disagreement centres on the customs classification of bulk Scotch imports.

The India-UK trade agreement reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky to 75% from 150%, a move welcomed by British liquor companies and businesses operating in India.

However, Indian investigators have argued that bulk Scotch concentrates used in manufacturing blended whisky should be classified under a separate customs category introduced in May.

This category, called "compound alcoholic preparations", attracts a 150% tariff. An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty to 162.5%, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

Liquor companies, including Pernod Ricard and Diageo, believe that both bulk and bottled Scotch imports should qualify for the reduced 75% tariff under the trade agreement, Reuters reported.

More than 80 containers of Scotch stuck at Indian ports The dispute has left thousands of litres of bulk Scotch in more than 80 shipping containers belonging to Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi stuck at Indian ports, Reuters reported.

Under a provisional release arrangement pending the investigation, companies must pay 75% of the value of the goods upfront, while the remaining amount has to be covered through bank guarantees, sources told Reuters.

Pernod Ricard and Diageo have moved to arrange bank guarantees and additional funding to secure the release of their shipments and ensure business continuity. Bacardi, meanwhile, is still evaluating its next steps, according to three sources cited by Reuters.

The arrangement could put additional pressure on the working capital of liquor companies, particularly smaller manufacturers that may need to provide collateral to obtain bank guarantees.

"Meeting the production requirements is extremely critical, even though bank guarantees stress working capital," an Indian liquor industry executive told Reuters.

Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders among Indian companies under scrutiny The customs classification dispute is also affecting Indian liquor manufacturers that import bulk Scotch for blending.

Mumbai-listed companies Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and Tilaknagar Industries are among the businesses importing bulk Scotch and facing scrutiny, alongside international players such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo, Reuters reported.

About 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Britain by volume arrive in bulk, making these shipments particularly important for India's liquor manufacturing industry.

Most bulk Scotch imports are used to produce Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) whisky. Manufacturers blend relatively small quantities of Scotch with other spirits to produce mass-market whiskies that are considerably cheaper than fully imported brands such as Chivas Regal and Johnnie Walker.

A prolonged delay in releasing bulk Scotch shipments could therefore affect manufacturers' production requirements and increase financial pressure on the industry.

Will Scotch whisky prices rise in India? The higher effective duty has also raised concerns about the potential impact on liquor prices.

Companies had already reduced prices of Scotch products in India after the trade agreement came into effect in July. However, the latest customs dispute has created fresh uncertainty over import costs.

"Industry has already reduced prices of Scotch products in the market when the India-UK pact kicked in, and now they are faced with higher duties again," Reuters said citing a source in the liquor importing business as saying.

Any prolonged disruption in bulk Scotch supplies could also affect the production of blended whiskies in India. However, the extent of any impact on retail prices remains uncertain.

India-UK trade pact faces first major test Whisky tariffs were among the contentious issues during the prolonged negotiations leading up to the India-UK trade agreement.

The UK had described the reduction in duties on Scotch and other iconic British products as a significant benefit of the pact.

The UK-based Scotch Whisky Association has estimated that the agreement could boost Scotch exports to India by $1.34 billion over five years.

The British government has repeatedly said it is working with New Delhi to resolve the dispute, while India has indicated that the matter will be settled soon, Reuters reported.

A confidential memo prepared by Indian investigators, reported by Reuters last week, said incorrect customs classification under the India-UK pact needed to stop because of its "substantial revenue implications" for the government.

Liquor industry sources also said they had not anticipated the additional consumption tax while the classification issue was being debated.