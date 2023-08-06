Why India is rushing to restrict laptop, tablet imports10 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST
India aims to become self-reliant in the IT hardware space by reducing imports from China, saving foreign exchange, creating jobs, and strengthening the hardware supply chain
Notwithstanding the manner in which new policies are hurriedly introduced in the country, especially in the context of the recent government licensing mandate [Government restricts import of laptop, computers, tablets] for computing devices such as laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (PCs), and servers that has now been [Government delays licensing mandate for import of laptops and PCs by 3 months] pushed by three months to 1 November, the idea of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India in the information technology (IT) hardware space remains a compelling, and logical proposition for the country on many counts.