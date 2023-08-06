Why India is rushing to restrict laptop, tablet imports

As of 2019, India’s exports as a percentage of the world market constituted a paltry 0.015% in 2019, according to IDC. Among the major importers from India are Singapore, the UAE, and China (which comprises roughly half, 46%, of the entire exports). Becoming a global export hub for electronics in general and for laptops, tablets, and desktop computers, in particular, appears to be a formidable challenge. But India has some positives too including the availability of labour at competitive wages, being 80% cheaper as compared to China on a GDP per capita basis, according to World Bank data, and a demographically young workforce in the decades to come, aided by geopolitical factors, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).