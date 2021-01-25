Why India is 'winning' the Covid war? Harsh Goenka explains

In a new Twitter post, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has listed out six factors that are helping our country to win the battle against the novel coronavirus.

"Why India is winning the Covid war?

- Better immunity & BCG vaccine

- Rapid action on treatment by medical bodies

- Health authorities propagated appropriate behaviour

- Dedication of medical staff and doctors

- Responsible behaviour by citizens

- Decisive action by the government." Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “You are wrong and absolutely wrong it Is because of belief in God...."

You are wrong nd absolutely wrong it Is because of belief in God.... — The Monk (@newmon_k) January 25, 2021

Another individual wrote, "All of above plus large number of people have antibodies."

All of above plus large number of people have antibodies — Saurabh Jain (@skjsaurabh) January 25, 2021

Harsh Goenka often shares witty posts from his Twitter handle.

As on 25 January 2021, till 8 am, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country. India took only 6 days to roll out one million vaccine doses. This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the Union Health Ministry had highlighted.

PM Modi had launched the inoculation drive on January 16, with the government prioritising three crore health and frontline workers for the initial phase. Two vaccines are being used -- Covaxin and Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases and consequential decline in the active cases. India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today while the total death toll in the country mounted to 1,53,470, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin updated at 8 am today.

