Why India is 'winning' the Covid war? Harsh Goenka explains

As on 25 January 2021, till 8 am, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country. India took only 6 days to roll out one million vaccine doses. This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the Union Health Ministry had highlighted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}